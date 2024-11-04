Red Cedar Investment Management LLC Has $8.73 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 163,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 302,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,071,000 after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares during the period. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,233,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $574.90. 671,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,081,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $435.37 and a 12 month high of $588.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $571.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $550.10.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

