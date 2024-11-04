Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Decreases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 187,394 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 633,831 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Intel from $36.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Argus downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.12.

Intel Price Performance

INTC traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,635,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,248,055. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.90. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

