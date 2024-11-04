Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Buys 11,538 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $646,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

AbbVie Stock Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $201.82. 667,877 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,307,515. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $207.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.48 billion, a PE ratio of 70.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 226.99% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 215.28%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.