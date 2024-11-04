Pure Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after acquiring an additional 76,649 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $604.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $495.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.74.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.5 %

ISRG opened at $506.34 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $490.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $447.59. The company has a market cap of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.49 and a 12-month high of $523.34.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.76, for a total transaction of $111,542.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,558,968.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 18,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.63, for a total transaction of $9,286,596.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,391,166.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,246 shares of company stock valued at $33,839,308 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

