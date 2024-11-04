Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $566.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $439.14 and a one year high of $585.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $564.84 and its 200 day moving average is $549.61.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

