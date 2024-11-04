Pure Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the third quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 32.7% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 12.9% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 46.9% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $208.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.35. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $144.84 and a 52-week high of $237.37.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

