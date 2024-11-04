Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. BluePath Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 17.0% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 131.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of McKesson by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $526.34 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $431.35 and a twelve month high of $637.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $512.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.57.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price objective (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares in the company, valued at $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

