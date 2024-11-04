Pure Financial Advisors LLC Buys 1,514 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 75.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 350,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,769,000 after buying an additional 150,984 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $215,000. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

VT stock opened at $117.56 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $92.44 and a 12 month high of $120.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.99 and its 200 day moving average is $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

