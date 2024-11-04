Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:PAL)

Proficient Auto Logistics’ (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, November 5th. Proficient Auto Logistics had issued 14,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on May 9th. The total size of the offering was $214,999,995 based on an initial share price of $15.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Proficient Auto Logistics from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Proficient Auto Logistics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th.

Proficient Auto Logistics Price Performance

NASDAQ PAL opened at $8.33 on Monday. Proficient Auto Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $106.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.69 million. Proficient Auto Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Proficient Auto Logistics will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Proficient Auto Logistics

In other news, Director James B. Gattoni bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Proficient Auto Logistics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,077,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Proficient Auto Logistics in the second quarter valued at $1,172,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,687,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Proficient Auto Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Proficient Auto Logistics during the second quarter worth approximately $660,000.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers.

