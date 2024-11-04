Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading 13.9% Higher – Should You Buy?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shot up 13.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.38. 36,865,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 39,472,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.40 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 216.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 26.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 159,550 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Plug Power by 32.4% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,711 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 36.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,444 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

