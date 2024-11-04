Piper Sandler Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Stock

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.95% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,701. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.10. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $325.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Restaurants

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CEO C Bradford Richmond acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BJ’s Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. 272 Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 296,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,716,000 after buying an additional 51,364 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at $3,250,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Stories

