PDS Planning Inc Has $2.94 Million Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

PDS Planning Inc grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,739 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter worth $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after buying an additional 271,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total value of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,457,924. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,496.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,055.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NOW stock traded up $9.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $952.66. The company had a trading volume of 126,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,279,635. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $602.45 and a 1-year high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $196.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $896.89 and a 200 day moving average of $804.49.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

