PayPal USD (PYUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001479 BTC on exchanges. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $583.00 million and $24.41 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 583,295,638 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 599,684,370.807082. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99942774 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $22,125,472.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

