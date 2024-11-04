PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $78.44 and last traded at $77.57. Approximately 2,941,168 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 13,606,513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.25.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.45.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $501,184,000 after acquiring an additional 276,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in PayPal by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,166,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $183,789,000 after purchasing an additional 409,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,046,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $176,789,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

