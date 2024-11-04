Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,618 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $66,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at $177,933,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $150,520,000 after purchasing an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at $94,875,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total value of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,926,027.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.50, for a total transaction of $11,970,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,115,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,926,027.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total transaction of $30,022,832.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,680,932.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,252 shares of company stock worth $89,383,077. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $357.65. The company had a trading volume of 142,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.75. The company has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.81 and a 12-month high of $384.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $378.49.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

