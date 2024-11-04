Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Purchases 315 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,994,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,716,000 after purchasing an additional 523,467 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,079,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,836,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17,050.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,574,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,112 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 2,947,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,446,000 after purchasing an additional 343,033 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,239,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,546,000 after purchasing an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.06. 409,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,929. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.51 and a 12 month high of $99.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.14. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

