Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 96 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 758 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Amgen from $381.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.50.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $318.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $171.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $260.52 and a one year high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

