Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. Buys 245 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,336,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 184,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,445,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 260.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,722,785. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.28. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $120.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.