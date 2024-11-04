Optimism (OP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $171.15 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Optimism has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $171.15 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68,895.84 or 0.99486245 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $68,487.81 or 0.98897037 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Optimism Token Profile
Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,070,491 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Optimism
