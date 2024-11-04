Optimism (OP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $171.15 Million

Optimism (OP) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Optimism has a market cap of $1.79 billion and $171.15 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for $1.43 or 0.00002060 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Optimism has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,255,070,491 tokens. Optimism’s official website is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimism and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

