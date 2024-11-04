Optas LLC Takes Position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Optas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 226.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:PDM opened at $9.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.46). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -80.64%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

