Opes Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Opes Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 4,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $490,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $752,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $218.98 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $218.55 and a 200 day moving average of $210.71. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $166.79 and a 1-year high of $228.63.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.