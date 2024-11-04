Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.33-1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $253-267 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $259.29 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.330-1.480 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ONTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.29.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded down $22.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.10. 1,839,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.50 and a 200 day moving average of $206.86. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $115.07 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.85 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Onto Innovation

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total transaction of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.