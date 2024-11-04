Old North State Wealth Management LLC Purchases 305 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,757 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 1.7% of Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the second quarter worth about $34,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Boeing by 351.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 212 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Stock Up 3.5 %

Boeing stock opened at $154.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.01. The firm has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.57. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $146.02 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.34) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.26) EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.