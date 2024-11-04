OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02, Zacks reports. OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

OFS Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

OFS traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 84,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,854. The company has a market capitalization of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.66 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. OFS Capital has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.85%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently -1,510.94%.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

