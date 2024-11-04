nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.490-2.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.7 billion-$3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.6 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.580-0.600 EPS.

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NVT stock traded up $0.44 on Monday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,925,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,499. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $49.08 and a 12 month high of $86.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that nVent Electric will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

NVT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on nVent Electric from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on NVT

Insider Transactions at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,833,832.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.34, for a total transaction of $1,267,053.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,978.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.