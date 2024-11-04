NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.55 and last traded at $14.36. Approximately 6,094,055 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 31,962,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lowered NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.21.

NU Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of NU

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at $44,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

