New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 13,744 Shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 806,660 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $27,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Oil during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $796,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MUR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $31.11 on Monday. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $30.99 and a one year high of $49.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $802.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

Featured Articles

