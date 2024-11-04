New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,568 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Humana were worth $25,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in Humana by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Humana by 244.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HUM stock opened at $260.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.52. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $213.31 and a twelve month high of $527.18.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.66 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. Leerink Partners downgraded Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered Humana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $376.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on Humana from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.48.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

