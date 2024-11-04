New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $30.39 Million Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 146,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $30,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Onto Innovation by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 675.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Onto Innovation by 58.1% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Onto Innovation from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Onto Innovation from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Onto Innovation from $265.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.29.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $176.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.07 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.24, for a total value of $264,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,202. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Onto Innovation

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.