New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $29.85 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 251,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $29,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARE. M&G Plc acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,001,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11,449.8% during the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,423,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,304 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 153.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 777,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,205,000 after acquiring an additional 470,076 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at $55,075,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 501.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 290,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 242,466 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ARE opened at $110.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.16. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.66 and a 200-day moving average of $118.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.97 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 1.31% and a net margin of 9.62%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 317.07%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

