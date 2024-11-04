New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC Sells 148 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.05.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of DIS opened at $95.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.16 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.59 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

