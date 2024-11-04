Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRMD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CorMedix in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw began coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Monday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CorMedix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get CorMedix alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMD

CorMedix Stock Performance

CRMD stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15. CorMedix has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $606.16 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.58.

CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CorMedix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorMedix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CorMedix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 102,851 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of CorMedix by 109.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 152,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 79,619 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 150.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 56,963 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CorMedix by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 25,677 shares during the period. 34.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CorMedix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath, an antimicrobial catheter lock solution to reduce the incidence of catheter-related bloodstream infections in adult patients with kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CorMedix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorMedix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.