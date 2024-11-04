National Pension Service Increases Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,475 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $247,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,738,000 after buying an additional 95,029 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 442.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 794,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,679,000 after acquiring an additional 648,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 771,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,073,000 after acquiring an additional 232,787 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 368,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,225,000 after acquiring an additional 132,028 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 323,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MELI opened at $2,048.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,050.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,807.21. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,324.99 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The company has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MELI. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,530.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

