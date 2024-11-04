N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Stock Price Up 10.4% – Here’s What Happened

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.69 ($0.01). Approximately 1,430,142 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,125,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.63 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 22.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of -0.37.

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops silica nanoparticle delivery system for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It develops Nuvec, a non-viral adjuvant delivery system for vaccines and cancer treatments. N4 Pharma Plc was incorporated in 1979 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

