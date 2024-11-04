Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Acquired by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America raised their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.98. 1,398,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,757,152. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $64.18 and a one year high of $77.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

