Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 2,200 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $47,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $415.19. 206,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,255. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $397.98 and a twelve month high of $567.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.66 by ($1.29). Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $44.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 7,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.14, for a total value of $3,205,182.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,639,915.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $622.00 to $501.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James set a $485.00 price objective on Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price (down previously from $620.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.53.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

