Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $85.45 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 280,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $85,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 26,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 106,114 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,919,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AA Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $509,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Down 1.0 %

MCD traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $292.37. 674,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $298.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.90. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.99% and a net margin of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,712.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total transaction of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,256,818 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $321.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.