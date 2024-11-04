Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $68.23 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 709,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,332.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,267,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,903,000 after buying an additional 6,084,993 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,715,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $355,673,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $425,567,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12,574.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,426,393 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $329,585,000 after buying an additional 3,399,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.05.

DIS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.55. 817,897 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,744,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.16 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

