Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $120.01 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for about 0.8% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $120,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.9% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meritas Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $3.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $759.71. 417,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,685,927. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $429.61 and a 52-week high of $773.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $712.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.70. The company has a market capitalization of $324.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total value of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total transaction of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on Netflix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

