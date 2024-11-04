MFS Government Markets Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0199 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.18. 21,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,388. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $3.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15.

About MFS Government Markets Income Trust

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

