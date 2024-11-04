Masimo (MASI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $496.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Masimo to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MASI opened at $144.22 on Monday. Masimo has a 1-year low of $75.36 and a 1-year high of $153.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.11 and a beta of 0.97.

MASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Masimo in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.33.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

