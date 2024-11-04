Maiar DEX Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. Maiar DEX has a total market capitalization of $12.07 million and $178,448.55 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000275 USD and is down -2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $177,355.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

