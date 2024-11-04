LUXO Price Reaches $0.0382 (LUXO)

LUXO (LUXO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. LUXO has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $29,197.22 worth of LUXO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LUXO has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One LUXO token can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXO Profile

LUXO’s genesis date was April 28th, 2022. LUXO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,500,000 tokens. LUXO’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/luxochain. LUXO’s official Twitter account is @luxochain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LUXO is www.luxochain.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The project’s mission is to deliver sustainability, reputation, and authenticity to the luxury market. Tracing goods on the blockchain, from raw material up to the distribution chain.

LUXO is the token of the Luxochain ecosystem.

[Telegram](https://t.me/Luxochain%5FChannel)[Medium](https://medium.com/@luxochain)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40484855/luxo-whitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling LUXO

