Lutz Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,020 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after buying an additional 2,389,558 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,515,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1,002.3% during the third quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 370,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,831,000 after buying an additional 336,845 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $15,976,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $67.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

