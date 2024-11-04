Lutz Financial Services LLC Has $4.75 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Lutz Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after purchasing an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,642,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $5,710,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,988,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.08 and a fifty-two week high of $111.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

