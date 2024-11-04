Lumia (LUMIA) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $74.39 Million

Lumia (LUMIA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Lumia token can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00001446 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lumia has a market cap of $74.39 million and $10.13 million worth of Lumia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lumia has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,602.11 or 0.99991088 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,317.08 or 0.99575638 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lumia Profile

Lumia’s total supply is 238,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,998,824 tokens. Lumia’s official message board is blog.lumia.org. Lumia’s official website is lumia.org. Lumia’s official Twitter account is @buildonlumia.

Buying and Selling Lumia

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumia (LUMIA) is a cryptocurrency . Lumia has a current supply of 238,888,888 with 74,998,824.97127739 in circulation. The last known price of Lumia is 1.0551213 USD and is up 3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $8,677,775.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lumia.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lumia using one of the exchanges listed above.

