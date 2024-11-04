loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.15. loanDepot shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 108,882 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LDI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LDI

loanDepot Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.66 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 18.22% and a negative net margin of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510,957 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,556.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $97,917.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,943.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Li Hsieh sold 268,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $773,824.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,510,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,111,556.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,751,459 shares of company stock worth $7,115,755. 83.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 390.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 198,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 158,221 shares during the last quarter. 272 Capital LP boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 94,883 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new stake in loanDepot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.