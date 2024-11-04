Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $510.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.02. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.53.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,009,250.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 14,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $150,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,439. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sven-Olof Lindblad purchased 32,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $255,330.15. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,825,063 shares in the company, valued at $94,009,250.85. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LIND. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIND

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.