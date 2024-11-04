Lindblad Expeditions (LIND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Lindblad Expeditions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.39 million. On average, analysts expect Lindblad Expeditions to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance
Shares of LIND stock opened at $9.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $510.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 3.02. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.53.
A number of research firms have commented on LIND. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Lindblad Expeditions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Lindblad Expeditions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.
