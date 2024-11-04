Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
MDxHealth Stock Performance
MDXH stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.
MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 987.86% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.
MDxHealth Company Profile
MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.
