Lake Street Capital Initiates Coverage on MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

MDxHealth Stock Performance

MDXH stock opened at $2.08 on Thursday. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60.

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 million. MDxHealth had a negative return on equity of 987.86% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. On average, research analysts expect that MDxHealth will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDxHealth

MDxHealth Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MDxHealth stock. MVM Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MDxHealth SA ( NASDAQ:MDXH Free Report ) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. MDxHealth makes up approximately 10.6% of MVM Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MVM Partners LLC’s holdings in MDxHealth were worth $9,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its testing solutions includes Select mdx, a non-invasive urine test for prostate cancer that measures the expression of two mRNA cancer-related biomarkers; Confirm mdx for prostate cancer tissue test that validates epigenetic test that guides the detection of occult prostate cancer on a patient's previously biopsied negative tissue; and Resolved mdx for urinary tract infection that identifies personalized effective antibiotic options against the patient's infection.

