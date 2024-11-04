Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Shares of Kosmos Energy stock opened at $3.68 on Monday. Kosmos Energy has a one year low of $3.65 and a one year high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.42.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $450.94 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 35,360.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

